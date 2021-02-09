Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Separately, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TVTX. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $28.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 2,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total transaction of $69,557.46. Also, CFO Laura Clague sold 3,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total value of $104,798.75. Insiders sold 11,019 shares of company stock worth $318,559 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $31.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.60. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.98 and a 1 year high of $33.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.26 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. Its products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

