Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 51.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,710 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innospec were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Innospec by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,869,548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $118,380,000 after buying an additional 195,401 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Innospec by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 761,365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,210,000 after purchasing an additional 91,785 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Innospec by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 364,187 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,060,000 after purchasing an additional 18,930 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Innospec by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 155,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,826,000 after purchasing an additional 61,048 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Innospec by 113.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 65,367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 34,793 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Innospec alerts:

IOSP stock opened at $99.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.65 and a beta of 1.34. Innospec Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.71 and a fifty-two week high of $106.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.65 and a 200-day moving average of $79.49.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IOSP shares. TheStreet upgraded Innospec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, CL King upped their price objective on Innospec from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Innospec Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.