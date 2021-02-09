Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $254,000 Stake in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 186.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAGE. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,280,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 438,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,793,000 after purchasing an additional 220,127 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 145.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 302,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,471,000 after purchasing an additional 179,080 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 3,632.5% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 149,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,125,000 after purchasing an additional 145,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,241,000 after purchasing an additional 113,109 shares in the last quarter.

SAGE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim raised Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.05.

Shares of Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $82.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 2.23. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $98.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.17.

Sage Therapeutics Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.

