Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 635 Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) by 58.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3,160.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 25,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RETA opened at $113.58 on Tuesday. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.17 and a 12 month high of $238.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.59.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.10) by $0.16. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 163.42% and a negative net margin of 4,340.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.32) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael D. Wortley sold 51,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.37, for a total transaction of $9,224,819.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,224,819.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RETA. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $169.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.25.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease(CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 diabetic, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

