Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 98,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,182 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Nielsen by 127.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 7,750 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nielsen by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 31,481 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Nielsen by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 106,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 24,323 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Nielsen by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 864,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,259,000 after buying an additional 30,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Nielsen by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 61,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 4,729 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nielsen from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Nielsen from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on Nielsen from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Nielsen from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nielsen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of NLSN stock opened at $22.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Nielsen Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $11.62 and a twelve month high of $23.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.33 and a beta of 1.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.20%.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Connect and Media. The Connect segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

