Nexus Reaches Market Cap of $34.72 Million (NXS)

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 8th. Nexus has a total market cap of $34.72 million and approximately $748,288.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nexus coin can currently be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00001088 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Nexus has traded 18% higher against the US dollar.

About Nexus

Nexus is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 69,683,394 coins. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexus’ official website is nexus.io. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nexus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

