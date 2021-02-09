News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Sold by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,859 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in News were worth $2,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NWSA. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of News in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in News by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in News in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in News by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in News by 1,359.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 10,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

News stock opened at $21.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 1.61. News Co. has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $22.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.25. News had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of News from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

