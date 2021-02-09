Newpark Resources (NR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect Newpark Resources to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NR stock opened at $3.07 on Tuesday. Newpark Resources has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $4.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $278.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 3.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.74.

In related news, CEO Paul L. Howes purchased 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.29 per share, with a total value of $58,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 991,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,278,681.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 72,500 shares of company stock worth $88,625 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc supplies products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. The company operates through two segments, Fluids Systems; and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling and completion fluids products, technical services, and other minerals to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

