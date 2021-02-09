New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Acquired by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 58.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,500 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 40.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 8,981 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 367.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 68,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 54,198 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 38.9% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 14,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares during the last quarter. 50.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $10.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.70 and its 200-day moving average is $9.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.72 and a 1 year high of $11.88. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $322.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 6th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 88.31%.

NYCB has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.81.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

