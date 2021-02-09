New Providence Acquisition (NASDAQ:NPA) Sets New 1-Year High at $20.55

Shares of New Providence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NPA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.55 and last traded at $18.61, with a volume of 3456468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.05.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.01.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NPA. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of New Providence Acquisition by 3.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Providence Acquisition by 14.7% during the third quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 38,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Providence Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Providence Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Providence Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $252,000. 63.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Providence Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire business through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Austin, Texas.

