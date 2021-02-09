Neutrino USD Price Tops $1.00 on Top Exchanges (USDN)

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 9th. One Neutrino USD token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Neutrino USD has a total market cap of $140.75 million and $5.05 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Neutrino USD has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Neutrino USD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00048688 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 38.8% against the dollar and now trades at $107.12 or 0.00227442 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.10 or 0.00066033 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.96 or 0.00065725 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 54.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.24 or 0.00083307 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.05 or 0.00061678 BTC.

Neutrino USD Token Profile

Neutrino USD’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 141,339,022 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,338,475 tokens. Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto . Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

Neutrino USD Token Trading

Neutrino USD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutrino USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neutrino USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutrino USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.