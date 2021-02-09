NETSTREIT Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Will End on February 9th (NYSE:NTST)

NETSTREIT’s (NYSE:NTST) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, February 9th. NETSTREIT had issued 12,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on August 13th. The total size of the offering was $225,000,000 based on an initial share price of $18.00. After the expiration of NETSTREIT’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist decreased their target price on NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on NETSTREIT in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank began coverage on NETSTREIT in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NETSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on NETSTREIT in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NETSTREIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

NYSE NTST opened at $17.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.25. NETSTREIT has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $19.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of NETSTREIT in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NETSTREIT in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in NETSTREIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in NETSTREIT during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in NETSTREIT during the third quarter worth about $131,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

