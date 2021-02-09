NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) COO Sells $221,850.00 in Stock

NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $221,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,179.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NetScout Systems stock opened at $31.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.78. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.11 and a fifty-two week high of $31.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.90.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.25. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $228.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 7,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NTCT. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised shares of NetScout Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of NetScout Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.75.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance, security, and business analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

