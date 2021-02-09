NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Trading 5.5% Higher

Shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) traded up 5.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.12 and last traded at $41.60. 414,682 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 519,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.42.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on NETGEAR from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BWS Financial boosted their price target on NETGEAR from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen upgraded NETGEAR to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised NETGEAR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.27 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.94 and a 200 day moving average of $34.36.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $367.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. NETGEAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NETGEAR news, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 1,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $79,434.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,187,972.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael F. Falcon sold 782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $25,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,378 shares of company stock valued at $6,339,166 over the last three months. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Group LP increased its position in shares of NETGEAR by 33.6% in the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,138 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of NETGEAR by 35.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,664 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

