NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Position Boosted by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 425.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,419 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 36,771 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in NetEase were worth $5,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in NetEase by 401.6% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in NetEase during the third quarter valued at about $1,544,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in NetEase by 401.0% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 30,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after buying an additional 24,600 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in NetEase by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. lifted its stake in NetEase by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 3,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter.

NTES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of NetEase from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on shares of NetEase in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.78.

NASDAQ NTES opened at $124.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61. NetEase, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.17 and a 52-week high of $128.38.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported $5.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $5.09. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 19.03%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetEase Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

