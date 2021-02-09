NEST Protocol Price Hits $0.0471 on Exchanges (NEST)

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 9th. One NEST Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0471 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NEST Protocol has a market cap of $82.39 million and approximately $39.48 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NEST Protocol has traded up 18.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00048673 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 39.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.31 or 0.00222897 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00066573 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00065954 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 57.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.46 or 0.00083521 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $91.51 or 0.00193693 BTC.

NEST Protocol Profile

NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,982,920,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,748,764,436 tokens. The official message board for NEST Protocol is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs . The official website for NEST Protocol is nestprotocol.org

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEST Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEST Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase.

