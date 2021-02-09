Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.
Neenah has increased its dividend by 27.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Neenah has a dividend payout ratio of 64.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
NYSE:NP opened at $55.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.14 and a 200-day moving average of $47.04. The company has a market cap of $939.23 million, a PE ratio of -88.73 and a beta of 1.50. Neenah has a one year low of $33.44 and a one year high of $71.70.
Neenah Company Profile
Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.
Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Neenah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neenah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.