Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

Neenah has increased its dividend by 27.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Neenah has a dividend payout ratio of 64.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NYSE:NP opened at $55.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.14 and a 200-day moving average of $47.04. The company has a market cap of $939.23 million, a PE ratio of -88.73 and a beta of 1.50. Neenah has a one year low of $33.44 and a one year high of $71.70.

Separately, Sidoti downgraded shares of Neenah from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Neenah Company Profile

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

