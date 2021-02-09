Needham & Company LLC Raises Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Price Target to $35.00

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.60% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Allegro MicroSystems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.
ALGM traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,662. Allegro MicroSystems has a fifty-two week low of $16.78 and a fifty-two week high of $34.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.34.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALGM. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,861,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter worth $19,863,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter worth $488,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter worth $57,170,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter worth $28,628,000.
About Allegro MicroSystems
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor ICs and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems in automotive and industrial markets. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; Power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components for LiDAR applications.
Read More: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.