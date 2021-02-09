Needham & Company LLC Raises Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Price Target to $35.00

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Allegro MicroSystems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

ALGM traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,662. Allegro MicroSystems has a fifty-two week low of $16.78 and a fifty-two week high of $34.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.34.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $164.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.09 million. Allegro MicroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALGM. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,861,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter worth $19,863,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter worth $488,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter worth $57,170,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter worth $28,628,000.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor ICs and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems in automotive and industrial markets. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; Power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components for LiDAR applications.

