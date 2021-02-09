National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have commented on NGG. UBS Group downgraded shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of National Grid stock opened at $59.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.75. National Grid has a 1-year low of $44.29 and a 1-year high of $69.08.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th were paid a $1.1285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 4.9%. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.46%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its stake in National Grid by 610.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of National Grid by 888.9% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in National Grid by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in National Grid during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

