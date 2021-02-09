National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Sets New 1-Year High at $59.32

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $59.32 and last traded at $59.32, with a volume of 707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.19.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from $69.00 to $74.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. CIBC lowered National Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised National Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on National Bank of Canada from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.81.

The stock has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.14.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.17%.

About National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF)

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

