Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) released its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 7.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSSC opened at $30.31 on Tuesday. Napco Security Technologies has a 12-month low of $13.33 and a 12-month high of $31.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.15. The company has a market capitalization of $556.10 million, a PE ratio of 72.17 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In related news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 2,233,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total transaction of $55,156,853.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,999,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,794,862.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NSSC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley began coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.60.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

