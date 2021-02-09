Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NANO-X IMAGING LTD is a medical imaging technology company. NANO-X IMAGING LTD is based in Neve Ilan, Israel. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Nano-X Imaging from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:NNOX opened at $72.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.94. Nano-X Imaging has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $94.81.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.16). As a group, research analysts expect that Nano-X Imaging will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NNOX. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,922,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,765,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,547,000. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,481,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

About Nano-X Imaging

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. engages in developing and producing X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry in the United States. It develops novel digital X-ray source, a microelectromechanical system-based semiconductor cathode that achieves electron emission by a non-thermionic low-voltage trigger to nano-scale molybdenum cones.

