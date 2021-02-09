Mysterium (MYST) One Day Volume Tops $142,733.00

Mysterium (CURRENCY:MYST) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. In the last week, Mysterium has traded up 10.7% against the dollar. Mysterium has a total market capitalization of $8.17 million and approximately $142,733.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mysterium token can now be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000891 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mysterium alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00054841 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $488.89 or 0.01067640 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,515.99 or 0.05494484 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00046443 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00018405 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00020506 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00030015 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000150 BTC.

About Mysterium

MYST is a token. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,033,628 tokens. Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Mysterium is mysterium.network . The official message board for Mysterium is medium.com/mysterium-network

Mysterium Token Trading

Mysterium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mysterium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mysterium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mysterium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mysterium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mysterium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.