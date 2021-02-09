Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Stake Lifted by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Myers Industries were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MYE. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Myers Industries by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,053,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,173,000 after buying an additional 418,209 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Myers Industries in the third quarter worth $344,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Myers Industries in the third quarter worth $241,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Myers Industries in the third quarter worth $220,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Myers Industries in the third quarter worth $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lori A. Lutey bought 10,000 shares of Myers Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.02 per share, with a total value of $170,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,153.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William A. Foley bought 2,380 shares of Myers Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.27 per share, with a total value of $38,722.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,087.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 13,500 shares of company stock valued at $227,724. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Myers Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of Myers Industries stock opened at $22.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $796.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.06. Myers Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.91 and a fifty-two week high of $22.80.

Myers Industries Profile

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

