MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 1,139 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $7,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 673.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $198,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KMB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.92.

NYSE:KMB opened at $132.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.81. The company has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $110.66 and a 52-week high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.12%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.