MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Raises Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,034 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $10,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 9,658 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 28,105 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Brightworth raised its stake in Oracle by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Brightworth now owns 9,178 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 26,971 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parthenon LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 5,903 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Oracle from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Oracle from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Cleveland Research cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.16.

In related news, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $13,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,647 shares in the company, valued at $20,127,055. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $6,163,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 325,000 shares of company stock worth $20,685,750. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $63.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.16. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $39.71 and a twelve month high of $66.20. The company has a market capitalization of $185.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

