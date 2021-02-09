MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Purchases 378 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $5,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 37.3% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2,050.9% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 72.0% during the third quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $715,000. Finally, Stephens Group Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 407,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,152,000 after buying an additional 9,340 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $143.49 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.11 and a fifty-two week high of $143.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.51 and a 200-day moving average of $127.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

