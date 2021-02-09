MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Purchases 20,990 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 98.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,990 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp owned 0.06% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $3,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 8,647 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 125.5% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 229,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,763,000 after buying an additional 127,447 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $94.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.82. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.34 and a fifty-two week high of $94.22.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

