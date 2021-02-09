MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $4.36 Million Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $3,267,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $792,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 4,734.4% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Chubb by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 195,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,093,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Chubb news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 11,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.09, for a total transaction of $1,699,777.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 201,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,820,735.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.87, for a total value of $143,972.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,130.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,429 shares of company stock valued at $9,070,745. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $166.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $75.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $87.35 and a 12 month high of $166.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.38.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.78.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

