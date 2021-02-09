MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $10.86 Million Stock Position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp decreased its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 172,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,653 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $10,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,741,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,647,000 after acquiring an additional 109,664 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 871,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,367,000 after acquiring an additional 13,543 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 420,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,218,000 after acquiring an additional 113,525 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 366,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,030,000 after acquiring an additional 6,365 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 205,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,846,000 after acquiring an additional 10,147 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA CMF opened at $63.07 on Tuesday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $53.00 and a 12 month high of $63.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.88 and a 200-day moving average of $62.61.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

