MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Buys 9,296 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 99,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,296 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,986,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,695,000 after buying an additional 5,782,759 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 374.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,535,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,868,000 after buying an additional 2,789,630 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 33,967,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,656,000 after buying an additional 2,189,791 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,446,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,488,000 after buying an additional 1,348,367 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,500,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,045,000 after buying an additional 871,071 shares during the period.

Shares of BND opened at $87.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.58 and a 200-day moving average of $87.89. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $76.49 and a one year high of $89.59.

