Mueller Water Products, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:MWA)

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Mueller Water Products in a research report issued on Friday, February 5th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Boenning Scattergood raised Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised Mueller Water Products from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mueller Water Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.22.

Shares of MWA stock opened at $12.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.40 and a 200-day moving average of $11.41. Mueller Water Products has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $13.22.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $237.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.88 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 7.47%. Mueller Water Products’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

In other news, CAO Michael S. Nancarrow sold 3,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $46,722.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,271.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 15,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $180,373.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 113,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,495.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,948 shares of company stock valued at $381,434 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MWA. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 236.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

