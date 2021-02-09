MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) SVP Sells $311,039.40 in Stock

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) SVP Steve Armstrong sold 3,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total value of $311,039.40.

MSM traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $86.49. The company had a trading volume of 315,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,509. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.93 and a 12-month high of $87.84. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 0.99.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $771.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.54 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 12th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 11th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 869,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 92.2% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 15,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 152,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,918,000 after acquiring an additional 24,370 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSM. Stephens started coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.88.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

