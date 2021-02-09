Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH)

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $62.00 price objective on the clothing resale marketplace’s stock.

POSH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen assumed coverage on Poshmark in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Poshmark in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Barclays began coverage on Poshmark in a research note on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on Poshmark in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Poshmark in a report on Sunday. They set a neutral rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.38.

NASDAQ POSH opened at $69.01 on Monday. Poshmark has a twelve month low of $66.10 and a twelve month high of $104.98.

Poshmark, Inc owns and operates a social marketplace to buy and sell lifestyle products in the United States and Canada. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, and beauty products, as well as accessories. As of September 30, 2020, it had 31.7 million active users, 6.2 million active buyers, and 4.5 million active sellers.

