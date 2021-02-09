Morgan Stanley Cuts Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Price Target to $86.00

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $86.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Prudential Financial from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Prudential Financial from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Prudential Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.54.

PRU opened at $80.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -224.75, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. Prudential Financial has a 1-year low of $38.62 and a 1-year high of $97.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. Equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.64%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRU. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 337.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,682,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069,010 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 220.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,422,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,454,000 after buying an additional 978,919 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,580,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,235,000 after buying an additional 659,696 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,648,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,245,000 after buying an additional 527,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,118,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,120,000 after buying an additional 352,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

