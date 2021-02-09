Moog Inc. (OTCMKTS:MOG/A) Plans Dividend of $0.25

Moog Inc. (OTCMKTS:MOG/A) announced a dividend on Friday, January 29th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, March 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of MOG/A stock traded up $2.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.02. 82,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.53.

About Moog

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and controls systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

