Moog Inc. (OTCMKTS:MOG/A) Plans Dividend of $0.25

Moog Inc. (OTCMKTS:MOG/A) announced a dividend on Friday, January 29th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, March 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.
Shares of MOG/A stock traded up $2.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.02. 82,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.53.
About Moog
