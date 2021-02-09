Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Purchased by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $3,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4,650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Saria Tseng sold 4,886 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.70, for a total value of $1,503,422.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 245,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,485,271.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 44,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.29, for a total value of $16,448,715.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 893,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,001,723.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,247 shares of company stock worth $41,686,188 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $368.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $372.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.25. The stock has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 112.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.12 and a 52-week high of $406.75.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.51. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 19.78%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.05%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MPWR shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Summit Insights upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.00.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

