Monolith (TKN) Market Cap Hits $12.17 Million

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 9th. One Monolith coin can now be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000774 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Monolith has traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar. Monolith has a market cap of $12.17 million and $19,392.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00055332 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $491.09 or 0.01059273 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006204 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,511.24 or 0.05416721 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00046938 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00016714 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00020366 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00030641 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00038173 BTC.

Monolith Coin Profile

Monolith (CRYPTO:TKN) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 33,912,088 coins. The official message board for Monolith is medium.com/@Monolith . The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monolith’s official website is monolith.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

Monolith Coin Trading

Monolith can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monolith should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monolith using one of the exchanges listed above.

