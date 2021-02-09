Monness Crespi & Hardt Raises Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Price Target to $32.00

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) had its price objective lifted by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CTVA. Barclays upped their price objective on Corteva from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. 140166 cut shares of Corteva from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Corteva from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.83.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $43.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.44. Corteva has a 52-week low of $20.38 and a 52-week high of $44.96. The company has a market cap of $32.49 billion, a PE ratio of 53.18, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In other Corteva news, insider Brian Titus sold 8,545 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $328,982.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,386.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Neal Gutterson sold 26,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $970,069.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Corteva in the third quarter worth $30,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Corteva by 164.6% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

