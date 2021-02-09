MonetaryUnit Hits Market Cap of $1.98 Million (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 9th. In the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded up 64.8% against the US dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. MonetaryUnit has a total market capitalization of $1.98 million and approximately $17,412.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00010884 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001163 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001798 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 48.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.13 or 0.00119142 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 87.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Profile

MUE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 213,568,510 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

