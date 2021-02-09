Mondi plc (MNDI.L) (LON:MNDI) Upgraded by Bank of America to Buy

Mondi plc (MNDI.L) (LON:MNDI) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 1,900 ($24.82). Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.78% from the company’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Mondi plc (MNDI.L) from GBX 1,570 ($20.51) to GBX 1,740 ($22.73) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,827.50 ($23.88).

Mondi plc (MNDI.L) stock opened at GBX 1,783 ($23.30) on Tuesday. Mondi plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,156.50 ($15.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,902.50 ($24.86). The firm has a market cap of £8.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.96, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,778.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,631.37.

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging products; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

