Mohawk Industries (MHK) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect Mohawk Industries to post earnings of $2.85 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of MHK opened at $153.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.09 and its 200-day moving average is $115.88. Mohawk Industries has a fifty-two week low of $56.62 and a fifty-two week high of $154.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total transaction of $160,120.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,712,900.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO James Brunk sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $266,240.00. Insiders have sold 11,260 shares of company stock worth $1,439,868 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $128.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $73.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.43.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

