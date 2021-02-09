Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) Rating Reiterated by Eight Capital

Eight Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) in a research note released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Eight Capital currently has a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MOGO. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Mogo from $4.50 to $7.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Mogo in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Mogo presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.96.

Shares of Mogo stock opened at $7.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $235.57 million, a PE ratio of -15.76 and a beta of 2.93. Mogo has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $7.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.55.

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company provides finance app that empowers consumers with solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. It offers users a free MogoAccount and provides access to various products, including free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa Card, digital mortgage experience, the MogoCrypto account, a product within MogoWealth that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin, and access to smart consumer credit products through.

