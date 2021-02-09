Moelis & Company (MC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th. Analysts expect Moelis & Company to post earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Moelis & Company stock opened at $52.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.86 and a beta of 1.33. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $56.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.55.

Several research firms have weighed in on MC. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Moelis & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group raised Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Moelis & Company from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Moelis & Company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.88.

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

