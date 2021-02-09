Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Earns “Hold” Rating from Colliers Securities

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Colliers Securities in a research report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

MOD opened at $14.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $756.99 million, a P/E ratio of -134.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.82. Modine Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $2.84 and a 12 month high of $14.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.13 and a 200 day moving average of $9.27.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. Modine Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. On average, research analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,509,766 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,963,000 after purchasing an additional 117,144 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 750,688 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,429,000 after buying an additional 9,521 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 85,781 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 4,813 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,778,047 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,892,000 after buying an additional 546,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 804,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,098,000 after buying an additional 89,000 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Vehicular Thermal Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC Systems segments.

