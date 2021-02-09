Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Trading 6.7% Higher

Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG)’s share price traded up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.17 and last traded at $8.12. 136,130 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 145,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.61.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $237.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.85 and a 200-day moving average of $5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

In related news, Director Manuel N. Stamatakis purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.35 per share, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,262 shares in the company, valued at $1,148,525.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Manuel N. Stamatakis sold 47,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total value of $217,130.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 136,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,992.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 42.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MG. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 332,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 14,710 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 60.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 23.6% during the third quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 465,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 88,800 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Mistras Group during the third quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,079,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after buying an additional 13,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.09% of the company’s stock.

About Mistras Group (NYSE:MG)

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services, as well as predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets and inline inspection for pipelines; and engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities.

