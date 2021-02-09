Mirrored Alibaba (mBABA) Price Tops $284.83 on Top Exchanges

Mirrored Alibaba (CURRENCY:mBABA) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 8th. In the last seven days, Mirrored Alibaba has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. One Mirrored Alibaba token can currently be bought for approximately $284.83 or 0.00610653 BTC on major exchanges. Mirrored Alibaba has a market cap of $5.30 million and approximately $608,825.00 worth of Mirrored Alibaba was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00049276 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.80 or 0.00175378 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00062312 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00057767 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.56 or 0.00192019 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00060716 BTC.

About Mirrored Alibaba

Mirrored Alibaba’s total supply is 18,607 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored Alibaba is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Alibaba is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Alibaba

