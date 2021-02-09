Mirror Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $165.80 Million (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. Mirror Protocol has a market cap of $165.80 million and $20.24 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirror Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $5.14 or 0.00011078 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00049337 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.96 or 0.00174442 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00061711 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00057629 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.52 or 0.00192890 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00060639 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,246,766 tokens. The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com

Mirror Protocol Token Trading

Mirror Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirror Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirror Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

