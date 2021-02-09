MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) & Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Critical Survey

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) and Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.7% of MIND Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.6% of Garmin shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.7% of MIND Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of Garmin shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

MIND Technology has a beta of 1.94, meaning that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Garmin has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for MIND Technology and Garmin, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MIND Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Garmin 0 5 5 0 2.50

Garmin has a consensus target price of $120.29, suggesting a potential downside of 3.10%. Given Garmin’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Garmin is more favorable than MIND Technology.

Profitability

This table compares MIND Technology and Garmin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MIND Technology -63.69% -70.31% -23.39% Garmin 25.89% 18.38% 14.39%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MIND Technology and Garmin’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MIND Technology $42.67 million 0.67 -$11.29 million N/A N/A Garmin $3.76 billion 6.32 $952.49 million $4.45 27.90

Garmin has higher revenue and earnings than MIND Technology.

Summary

Garmin beats MIND Technology on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

MIND Technology Company Profile

MIND Technology, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and maritime security industries in the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Marine Technology Products, and Equipment Leasing. The Marine Technology Products segment develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary products. Its products include the GunLink seismic source acquisition and control systems that provide operators of marine seismic surveys with precise monitoring and control of energy sources; the BuoyLink RGPS tracking system, which is used to offer precise positioning of marine seismic energy sources and streamers; Digishot energy source controllers; Sleeve Gun energy sources; SeaLink product line of marine sensors and solid streamer systems; and HarborGuard, an integrated waterside surveillance and security system that combines radar, video, and other surveillance technology to provide security for various waterside installations. This segment also provides streamer weight collars, depth and pressure transducers, air control valves, and source array systems; spare and replacement parts; repair and engineering services, training and field service operations, and umbilical termination; and equipment, consumables, systems integration, engineering hardware, and software maintenance support services. The Equipment Leasing segment leases seismic equipment for short-term primarily to seismic data acquisition contractors and oil field service providers. This segment also sells used equipment from its lease pool. The company was formerly known as Mitcham Industries, Inc. MIND Technology, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names. The Aviation segment provides navigation, communication, flight control, hazard avoidance, weather radar, radar altimeter, datalink weather, in-cockpit and cloud connectivity, voice controls, and other products and services; wearables, portables, apps, training, simulation, and aviation data services; and traffic collision avoidance, engine information, and terrain awareness and warning systems. This segment also offers controller-pilot data link, a suite of automatic dependent surveillance broadcast solutions. The Marine segment provides chartplotters and multi-function displays, Cartography Products, fish finders, sounders, autopilot systems, radars, compliant instrument displays, VHF communication radios, handhelds and wearable devices, sailing products, and entertainment products. The Outdoor segment offers outdoor handhelds, wearable devices, golf devices, and dog tracking and training/pet obedience devices. The Fitness segment provides running/multi-sport watches, cycling computers, cycling power meters, cycling safety and awareness products, and Connect IQ and activity tracking devices, as well as Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are Web and mobile platforms for users to track and analyze their fitness and wellness data. The company sells its global positioning system receivers and accessories to retail outlets; and aviation products to aviation dealers and aircraft manufacturers through a network of independent dealers and distributors. Garmin Ltd. was founded in 1990 and is based in Schaffhausen, Switzerland.

