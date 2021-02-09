Millicom International Cellular (TIGO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:TIGO opened at $37.09 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.45 and its 200 day moving average is $33.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.06 and a beta of 0.98. Millicom International Cellular has a fifty-two week low of $20.15 and a fifty-two week high of $47.87.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Millicom International Cellular in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

